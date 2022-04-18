Walton gives special Eid benefits on computer items

Bangladeshi technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited announced special benefits on its computer items including laptops, desktops, All-in-One PC and Tab on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Under 'Eid Ullash' offer, customers can buy the computer items from all Walton Plaza across the county without paying any down payment. They will get 12-month installment facility with zero interest. The benefices are available until the moonlit night of Ramadan, says a press release.

Walton IT Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said that Walton laptops, desktops, All-in-One PC and Tab can be purchased with only depositing money equivalent to one month's installment. However, no other customer benefits will be available with this offer.

Engineer Md. Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. said: Walton is the only company that produces and markets various computer items including laptops, desktops and tab in the country. Walton is playing important role in the digitalization process and provides digital services across Bangladesh. We are providing various benefits throughout the year so that customers can easily get digital devices. In continuation of those benefits, Walton announced this Eid Ullash offer.

Walton is now manufacturing and marketing 21 models of different configured Laptops under Prelude, Passion, Tamarind, Karonda and Waxjambu series within the prices of Tk. 28,490 and Tk.1,89,950 along with 16 models of desktop under 7 series within the prices of Tk.32,750 and Tk.2,49,500.

In addition, customers can buy Walton brand's three series of All-in-One Unify PC between Tk.48,550 and Tk.68,500. Walton's two models of android tab and one model of windows Tab are priced between Tk.15,750 to Tk.26,990.

Besides, Walton is also manufacturing and marketing different models of monitor, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, earphone, Wi-Fi router, UPS, USB Hub, card reader, webcam, speaker, SSD, external SSD, RAM, PCBA, memory card, power bank, projector, smart watch, smart fitness scale, digital writing pads, USB Type-C and HDMI cables.

Customers are getting after-sales services for maximum 2 years on Walton laptop and 3 years on Walton desktop.

















