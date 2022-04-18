Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton gives special Eid benefits on computer items

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk

Bangladeshi technology product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited announced special benefits on its computer items including laptops, desktops, All-in-One PC and Tab on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
Under 'Eid Ullash' offer, customers can buy the computer items from all Walton Plaza across the county without paying any down payment. They will get 12-month installment facility with zero interest. The benefices are available until the moonlit night of Ramadan, says a press release.
Walton IT Product's Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad said that Walton laptops, desktops, All-in-One PC and Tab can be purchased with only depositing money equivalent to one month's installment. However, no other customer benefits will be available with this offer.
Engineer Md. Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. said: Walton is the only company that produces and markets various computer items including laptops, desktops and tab in the country. Walton is playing important role in the digitalization process and provides digital services across Bangladesh. We are providing various benefits throughout the year so that customers can easily get digital devices. In continuation of those benefits, Walton announced this Eid Ullash offer.
Walton is now manufacturing and marketing 21 models of different configured Laptops under Prelude, Passion, Tamarind, Karonda and Waxjambu series within the prices of Tk. 28,490 and Tk.1,89,950 along with 16 models of desktop under 7 series within the prices of Tk.32,750 and Tk.2,49,500.
In addition, customers can buy Walton brand's three series of All-in-One Unify PC between Tk.48,550 and Tk.68,500. Walton's two models of android tab and one model of windows Tab are priced between Tk.15,750 to Tk.26,990.
Besides, Walton is also manufacturing and marketing different models of monitor, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, earphone, Wi-Fi router, UPS, USB Hub, card reader, webcam, speaker, SSD, external SSD, RAM, PCBA, memory card, power bank, projector, smart watch, smart fitness scale, digital writing pads, USB Type-C and HDMI cables.
Customers are getting after-sales services for maximum 2 years on Walton laptop and 3 years on Walton desktop.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds board meeting
StanChart showcases BD growth story to global investors
Sabu Shop Ltd expands its business
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
India's chip manufacturing push timely amid global supply disruptions
Exporters want green signal for commercial cultivation of King Prawn
Despite BB instruction, banks are shy of capital market investment
Tatas give Air India new management structure


Latest News
Shringla, BGMEA chief discuss ways to boost bilateral trade
Tensions flare as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again
Russian missile strikes kill 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Trial begins against Regent’s Shahed in ACC case
Hijab Row: Naogaon teacher Dharani Kanta lands in jail
Dhaka Premier League: Super League begins on Monday
At least 14 wounded in a mall shooting in South Carolina, US
US report 'heavily underplayed' Dhaka's accountability system over agencies
Indian police arrest 14 in New Delhi after communal violence
Zia was an employee of Tk 400 under Mujibnagar govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russian air defense shot down plane carrying Western arms
Experts for continuation of 15pc VAT exemption for domestic compressor, refrigerator industry
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Bangladesh logs 51 Covid cases with zero death
Mariupol silent as Russia tells troops to lay down arms
Archery team leaves for Turkey
Prof Nurul Alam made JU VC on temporary term
Getting highest civilian award is biggest feat, says Gyanendra Malla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft