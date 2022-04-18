

Yamaha bike R15 version 4.0, FZ-X pre-booking begins

Customers will be able to choice R15 version 4.0 and FZ-X by giving pre-booking at all Yamaha authorized show-rooms across the country. There are opportunity to get exclusive gift in pre-booking, says a press release.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors was present as the chief guest and other higher officials of ACI Motors were also present at the occasion.

It is mentionable that, ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha Motorcycle in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited. Yamaha has more than 90 3S (Sales, Service & Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.















