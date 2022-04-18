|
UCB inks supply chain financing deal with PRAN-RFL
Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO of United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB) and Ms. Uzma Chowdhury, Director of PRAN-RFL Group signed Supply Chain Financing Agreement on behalf of respective organizations at the Corporate Office of bank on Sunday, says a press release.
Under the agreement, UCB will extend credit facility to all the suppliers and distributors of PRAN-RFL Group, says a press release.
Among others, Additional Managing Director of UCB Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director of UCB Md. Abdullah Al Mamoon; Deputy Managing Director of UCB Mohammed Habibur Rahman; Deputy Managing Director of UCB Md. Shah Alam Bhuiyan; Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS; Executive Vice President of UCB Md. Sekander-E-Azam; First Vice President and Head of SME of UCB Md. Mohsinur Rahman; Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance of PRAN-RFL Group Ms. Farzana Rahman; Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance of PRAN-RFL Group Md Ripon Miah; Sub-Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance of PRAN-RFL Group Md ZakirHussen and other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing event.