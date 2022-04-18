Video
Delta Brac Housing Finance Corp okays 25pc dividend

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar (middle) inaugurating high speed pre-paid internet and telephone services for customers at BTCL's Easkaton office.

The shareholders of Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DBH) unanimously approved 25 per cent dividend (15 per cent cash and 10 per cent Stock) for the year ending December 31, 2021 as proposed by the Board of Directors, says a press release.
In addition, the shareholders also approved two special resolutions for changing its name from 'Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.' to 'DBH Finance PLC' and increase its authorized capital from Tk. 200 Cr. to Tk. 400 Cr.
The approvals were given at the 26th annual general meeting (AGM) of the company held recently by using digital platform with its Chairman, Nasir A Choudhury in the chair.
The meeting was attended by its directors Dr. A M R Chowdhury, Vice- Chairman, Mehreen Hassan, Bar-at-law, Md. Mujibur Rahman, Moin Uddin Ahmed, M. Anisul Haque, FCMA, Anisur Rahman, Rahseda K. Choudhury, Maj. Gen. Syeed Ahmed (Rtd.), Managing Director & CEO Nasimul Baten, Company Secretary Jashim Uddin, FCS, as well as the general shareholders.
While replying to the queries of the general shareholders, MD & CEO Nasimul Baten highlighted the achievement of highest credit rating 'AAA' for the 16th consecutive year with lowest level of Non-Performing Loan.
He also mentioned that as a specialized housing finance institution, DBH registered 18% growth in Operating Profit in 2021 compared to previous year. The NPL ratio is only 0.63% of total loan portfolio, which is one of the best in country's financial sector.
In his speech, the chairman of the company Nasir A Choudhury said that the profit after tax of the Company reached to Tk. 104 crore for 2021 which is 17% higher than previous year. He also mentioned that Company's total assets increased to Tk. 6,028 crore.
Expressing satisfaction over the performance of DBH, Nasir Choudhury said despite the difficult operating conditions and overall slowdown in the economy due to Covid-19, the company's performance demonstrated its resilience and strength.
The initiatives undertaken by the management to improve the risk management and service quality contributed positively to continue its profit, he said hoping that this trend will continue in future also.


