India oil ministry freezes gas allocation, prices of CNG, PNG spike

NEW DELHI, April 17: The Oil Ministry has stopped making fresh allocation of natural gas from domestic fields to the city gas sector, threatening the viability of Rs 2 lakh crore investment planned in the sector besides leading to a hike in CNG and piped cooking gas prices to record levels, sources said. Despite a decision of the Union Cabinet to give 100 per cent gas supply under 'no cut' priority to the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, current supplies have been maintained at March 2021 demand level.

Besides, the process of allocating gas on a six-monthly average drawl also is punishing the CGD entities driving growth.

CGD operators have been requesting the ministry to maintain the gas supply to the sector under no cut category with the last two months' average to ensure the demand for both CNG and piped natural gas (PNG) for homes is fully met but the ministry has not made any fresh allocation for over a year now, three sources aware of the matter said.

Besides the shortfall in the allocation, the prices of APM gas for CNG and PNG have been revised from $2.90 per million British thermal unit to $6.10, an increase of 110 per cent.

While the demand has grown at a rapid pace in existing cities with CNG networks and supplies starting in newer areas, lack of allocation from domestic fields meant that operators bought imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) at prices that were at least six times the domestic rate. PTI





