BTCL launches prepaid high speed internet, telephone service



Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar (middle) inaugurating high speed pre-paid internet and telephone services for customers at BTCL's Easkaton office.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the services at BTCL's Easkaton office. Managing Director of BTCL Rafiqul Matin, said the prepaid package include telephone and internet bundle packages and customers can get telephone package after recharging Tk 150 for 30 days.

For internet package, the BTCL has introduced 11 packages from 5mbps to 100mbps ranging from Tk 500 to 4200.

If any customer wants to purchase the package with telephone facilities, then s/he will have to provide additional Tk 100 for each package and the tenure of the package will remain for 30 days, said Rafiqul.

The BTCL launched the service under its Modernization of Telecommunication Network Project.

Customers of BTCL can apply for the prepaid service and choose their packages through BTCL portal http:mybtcl.btcl.gov.bd at home.

Besides, customers will get unlimited talk time facility from BTCL to BTCL at Tk 100 for 30 days while for other operators the call rate will be Tk 48 paisa per minute .

Customers can recharge their packages through Nagad, bKash and bank cards. �UNB





