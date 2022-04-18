Video
India Foreign Secy, BGMEA chief discuss bilateral trade

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan presenting a souvenir to India Foreign SEcretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New Delhi on Saturday.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has met Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla discussed how to boost two-way trade.
They meet at the latter's official residence in New Delhi on Saturday. BGMEA Director Tanvir Ahmed was also present on the occasion.  
They discussed potential areas of cooperation and collaboration to enhance trade between Bangladesh and India.
The talks also focused on existing problems in export-import trade and problems pertaining non-tariff barriers, especially in trading textiles products and possible ways to address them.
Faruque Hasaan pointed to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for Bangladesh and India.  Both neighbouring countries can gain mutual trade benefits by complementing each other, particularly in boosting apparel and textile businesses, he said
 He said, "India is one of the major markets for importing raw materials for our RMG industry. We import man-made fiber, yarn, fabric, chemicals, machinery, dyes etc.
"Bangladesh is giving emphasis on high-end MMF-based apparel items. India, as a major supplier of textiles including MMF fabrics can meet the growing demand of Bangladesh."
On the other hand, India is a promising export market for Bangladeshi readymade garments due to geographical proximity, competitive price and quality, he said.
So, both countries have scope to tap into the reciprocal trade benefits, he added.
The BGMEA President requested the Indian Foreign Secretary for steps to expedite and trade facilities, especially removing non-tariff barriers and simplification of export-import procedures through the land ports in order to reduce time and cost. —UNB


