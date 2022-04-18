Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), Sunday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down 30.10 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 6,554.87. Two other indices also edged lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, shedding 5.45 points to finish at 2,435 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) dropping 5.57 points to close at 1,442.22. The daily trade turnover on the DSE also plunged to Taka 3,939.79 million which was Taka 5,296.94 million at the previous session of the week.

The losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 379 issues transacted, 280 declined, 58 advanced and 41 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The newly-listed JHRML continued to top the gainer, posting a 9.92 per cent gain while BD Finance was the day's worst loser, losing 4.73 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed lower with the CSE All Share Price Index- (CASPI) - losing 64.38 points to settle at 19,302.52 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 38.65 points to close at 11,580.64.

Of the issues traded, 173 declined, 50 advanced and 39 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. BSS











