Standard reporting framework drafted for all govt bodies

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has drafted a financial reporting framework for the government enterprises and statutory public authorities to improve transparency within the organizations.

The FRC developed standards would also be imposed on all regulatory bodies, public universities, state-owned corporations, councils, trusts, boards and financial institutions.

The FRC drafted the accounting standard for the government agencies and sought public opinion by April 28. Once the FRF is finalized and enforced the agencies have to appoint chartered accountant as an external auditor to ensure the implementation of the framework.

At present, different government companies and agencies are using different formats and different basis of accounting for the preparation of their annual financial statements.

FRC prepared draft in alignment with the international best practices to bring discipline in financial reporting and will ensure uniformity, consistency, quality, transparency and reliability in the financial reporting of the government's organisations.

However, in the view of some the FRC cannot make accounting framework for the government autonomous bodies as it is beyond its jurisdiction.

To this end, Supreme Court lawyer Nazrul Islam lodged a complaint with the finance ministry saying that (CAG) Comptroller and Auditor General (additional functions) Act, 1974 will not be applicable on the financial reporting act in accordance with section 66(2) of FRA.

Currently, the organisations prepare financial reports themselves without following any standard and the CAG evaluates the performance of the organisations on the basis of the report.

FRC executive director M Anwarul Karim said it would be easier for the CAG to look into the annual performance of organizations if the standard framed by FRC is followed. He said that the government empowered FRC to frame accounting standard for any organisation.

The framework will not conflict with the CAG, rather it would ease the activities of the auditor general, Karim said. The CAG also agreed with the standard, he said. The draft accounting standard framed five levels of standards for the government agencies depending on their scale of income generation and operation.

As per the draft, public enterprise means a company or firm in which the government has at least fifty percent share or interest. Statutory public authority means any authority, corporation or body, the activities of which are authorised by any act, ordinance, order or instrument having the force of law in Bangladesh.

Therefore, regulatory agencies, corporations, state-owned commercial enterprises, development authorities, public universities, boards, professional institutes will have to frame financial statement under this framework, the FRC officials said.







