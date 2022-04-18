DUTA president’s remarks on Mostaque triggers uproar

Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, President of Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and also Dean of the Faculty of Law, on Sunday 'inadvertently' showed both respect and abhorrence to Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, one of the chief conspirators behind the assassination of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Later, Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman expunged the particular part of Rahmat Ullah's speech where he 'showed respect' to Khondaker Mostaque.

Prof Rahmat Ullah did this while addressing a discussion marking the Mujibnagar Day at TSC auditorium on the campus.

After Rahmat Ullah's speech, Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad addressed the function and he raised objection against this remark.

Prof Samad told The Daily Observer, "He (Prof Rahmat Ullah) said that he pays respect to Mostaque for his contribution in the Liberation War along with other ministers."

"I said Khondaker Mostaque was conspiring throughout the liberation war. So the Dhaka

University administration and university family will not accept this remark. Then I requested the President (Prof Akhtaruzzaman) to expunge this speech," Prof Samad added.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said "Probably Prof Rahmat Ullah inadvertently said this," and added, "In the same speech, he (Rahmat Ullah) showed utmost abhorrence to Mostaque. It is understood that it may have come out inadvertently."

Contacted, Prof Rahmat Ullah said, "Mostaque is stigma for the nation. He is the most hatred person in the history of our country. There is not a single aspect to show respect to him. I mentioned his name only when I was discussing different departments of Mujibnagar government."

"I don't know how mentioning his name just to reflect on the background of the Mujibnagar government is showing respect to him. I condemned him in my entire speech," Prof Rahmat Ullah added.

He further said, "I'm sorry if it's regarded as respect. That's all happened inadvertently."

Khondaker Mostaque Ahmad was the Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the Mujibnagar government.











