Monday, 18 April, 2022
Wealth Info Anomaly

Charge framed against Regent Group chair Shahed

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Sunday framed charges against the Regent Group chairman Md Shahed in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over amassing wealth illegally.
Judge Mohammad Nazmul Islam of  Special Judge Court-10 in Dhaka and fixed May 20 for
    starting the trial.
 Shahed claimed innocence during the hearing. He demanded justice to the court.
The ACC public prosecutor (PP) Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.
ACC PP Mahmud Hossain said the accused Shahed didn't submit the details of his assets to the ACC. The court has framed charges against him for amassing Tk 1.69 crore illegally.
On November 5, 2020,  ACC  sent Shahed a notice asking him to submit statements of all immovable and movable wealth owned by him within 21 working days.
Later, he petitioned to ACC for an extension. The commission extended the deadline by 15 working days but he again failed to submit the wealth statement
On March 1 in 2021, ACC Deputy Director Farid Ahmed Patwary filed the case against Shahed for acquiring illegal assets.
On July 6 in 2020, RAB raided the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital.
During the operation, fake Covid test reports, and various irregularities including collection of money from patients in the name of Covid treatment were unveiled.
On July 15, from the border area of Satkhira, Regent Group and Regent Hospital Chairman Shahed was arrested by RAB.
In 2020, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.
More than 100 cases have been filed against Shahed across the country on allegations of different irregularities.


