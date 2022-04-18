Video
BD boy swims across river to buy favourite chocolate from India

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

April 17: Eman Hossain, a Bangladeshi teen swam across a small river and crossed the border to enter India through a gap in a fence to get his favourite chocolate bar.
The incident was reported from Tripura's Sipahijala district.
This was not the first time Eman sneaked into the Indian territory. He regularly swam across the river and sneaked through a hole in a barbed wire fencing to buy his favourite chocolate from a shop in Kalamchoura village in Tripura. He would later return to his home in Bangladesh the same way.
    However, Eman's adventures came to an end earlier this week when he was caught by Border Security Force (BSF).
The teen was handed over to the local police after which he was produced before the court. He was remanded to 15 days of judicial custody, Sonamura SDPO Banoj Biplab Das told PTI.
"During interrogation, the boy, a resident of Bangladesh's Comilla district, confessed to sneaking into India for buying chocolate. Only 100 Bangladesh Taka was found with him, but he did not possess anything illegal. He was arrested for entering India without valid documents," Das said.
He added, "Further investigation is underway. He will be again produced before the court to decide his fate."
Reportedly, no one from Eman's family has contacted Indian authorities so far.
The shopkeeper confirmed to the cops that it was not only Eman but other kids, including little girls, who crossed the river to buy chocolates, TOI reported.
BSF sources told PTI, "The international border in Sonamura sub-division is porous despite the erection of barbed wire fencing. There are many villages in Kalamchoura gram panchayat where the border slices through bedrooms and drawing rooms of many houses. Moreover, many stretches are unfenced due to difficult terrain."
Elius Hossain, a Kalamchoura resident said, "Bangladeshis often sneak into India to buy groceries or even attend social functions. BSF generally ignores them on humanitarian grounds and takes action against smugglers and traffickers. But as far as I know, the boy had come only to buy chocolate."    -PTI


