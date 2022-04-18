FBCCI seeks road repair suspension before and after Eid

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu has called upon the authorities to put on hold the ongoing construction and repair of roads in the city for 14-day before and after Eid festivities to alleviate home goers suffering.

He made the call at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Transport and Communications (Railways, Roads and Highways) on Sunday held at FBCCI headquarters.

Speaking as Chief Guest, the Senior Vice-President said because of digging the speed of vehicles slows down due to repair and construction work on roads and highways and cause huge traffic jams.

Therefore, he urged the government to postpone the construction work from April 27 to May 10 to make the Eid journey smoother and safer. He also called for the deployment of highway police at heavy traffic zones.

The Senior FBCCI Vice President said, "the higher authorities of Bangladesh Police should take strict action to stop extortion on the roads". FBCCI will send a letter to the Minister of Home Affairs and IGP requesting to stop extortion, he informed at the meeting.

The senior vice-president also called for

increasing the number of ferries and ferry trips to cut the longer queue of buses and trucks at Mawa and Aricha Ferry Ghat.

Earlier, raising the issue of the financial loss due to traffic jam the FBCCI vice-president and director-in-charge of the committee Md. Aminul Haque Shamim said the heavy jam at Tongi intersection costs financial loss worth 10 crore taka daily.

Despite being the most affected sector, public transport which remained shut down for 18 months during pandemic received no government assistance, he mentioned. In addition, the owners have to pay regular bank instalment to avoid being defaulter even if they have no income.

In this situation, he urged the government not to impose any further tax or duty on tires, tubes and other parts in the next financial year's budget.

President of the Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association and Chairman of the committee Ramesh Chandra Ghosh said that law enforcement members illegally collect money every night at Joykali Mandir and Ittefaq intersection in the capital. He seeks help from police authority to end this situation.

Identifying the public transport sector as the most affected sector during the Corona period, Ramesh Chandra Ghosh called for policy support in the next three years.

Other members of the committee said that durability of transport vehicles has declined due to potholes and broken roads. To reduce traffic congestion and bring discipline to the roads, he suggested integrated transport management system and decentralization of services.

They also called for proper implementation of BRTA rules. They demanded to stop bribery and extortion in the name of fitness certificates.

Among others, FBCCI director Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Former Director Abdul Haque, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Standing Committee Co-chairmen Eng. Md. Jahangir Alam, M. Humayun Kabir, Faruk Talukder Sohel, Engr. Golam Kabir, G. Rahman Shohid, Bazlur Rahman Ratan and others were present.











