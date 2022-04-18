Fear grips Haor farmers for onrush of upstream waters



Water rushes into the extended Gurmar Haor from the Tanguar Haor after a crop protection embankment gave in at Tahirpur of Sunamganj inundating a large area of standing crops on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In this situation, the farmers of Haor areas have started desperately harvesting their paddy to take home, fearing bursting of the dams to submerge the crops at any time.

Quoting Netrokona Water Development Board Executive Engineer ML Saikat, our correspondent from Netrokona reports the water level in the district's main river Dhanu

continued to rise due to the downpour in the upper reaches as heavy rains continued in Cherrapunji of India.

The water of Dhanu River is flowing at least 12cm above the danger level till 12:00pm on Sunday.

He said that all officials of the Water Development Board and local administration and local people were kept on alert to prevent any kind of damage to the dams and to save the crops in the Haor areas.

Local District Agriculture Extension Department Deputy Director FM Mubarak Ali said Boro paddy was planted on 1.84 lakh hectares of land in the district this year. The target for Boro production was set at 11.58 lakh metric tons. Boro paddy has been planted in 44,000 hectares of land in three haor upazilas of Khaliajuri, Madan and Mohanganj.

Local agriculture department advised farmers to harvest paddy as soon as 80 per cent of the paddy is ripe.

Meanwhile, farmers of Haor areas have been continuing to harvest paddy in different haors of Khaliajuri, Madan and Mohanganj as the water level of Dhanu River in Khaliajuri upazila continues to rise.

Mubarak added that 332 harvester machines and about 10,000 farmers are busy day and night harvesting paddy in the three upazilas. About 50 per cent paddy has already been harvested till Saturday.

Habul Mia, a farmer of Khaliajuri Sadar, said that BR-28 paddy has been harvested in the area. Now the hybrid rice is being harvested. It will be over in a few days before the flash food may hit the area.

Last week, 500 hectares of Boro cropland in Khaliajuri and Madan upazilas were submerged due to rising waters of Dhanu River.

The broken part of Kirtankhola dam in Khaliajuri was repaired immediately with the joint efforts of local district administration, upazila administration, water development board and local villagers.

Our Correspondent from Kishoreganj reports that after 10 days of continuous water level rise in the Haor of Kishoreganj, at least 30 crop protection dams in 53 Haors of Itna, Mithamin, Nikli and Austagram upazilas are found vulnerable. However, the dams have not been submerged yet.

Local people are working day and night to prevent the cracks in about 10 high-risk dams.

Meanwhile, Kabir Bin Anwar, Senior Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources, assessed the extent of the damage after inspecting the Haor and assured farmers of necessary assistance.

A five-member team led by Deputy Commissioner Shamim Alam again visited the Haor crops and risky dams last Saturday.

According to the BWDB officials, the next 36 hours are very risky, because the water of the rivers in the Haor areas may exceed the danger level due to continue rise of water level. The water level is almost touching the dams. More than 50 per cent of Boro paddy in the Haor will be submerged if the water level rises a little more.

Local administration is asking the farmers to cut their 80 per cent ripen paddy over loudspeaker in Itna, Mithamin, Nikli, Ashtagram and Karimganj upazilas.

In four upazilas, about 43 more crop protection dams are at risk. If the water level rises more, it will be difficult to protect the crop. About 30 per cent of paddy harvesting has already been completed in the Haor. Farmers are being encouraged to harvest the remaining paddy in the next seven to 10 days.

Dhanpur Union Chairman of Itna Pradeep Kumar Das said that the water level in the dams of Hapnia of Dhanpur, Char of Rampur, Charpara Haor and Katwil Haor of Itpur including Jeol Haor of Itna is flowing below the danger level. If the water rises 6 inches, all crop lands along the river will be submerged.

Itna Upazila Agriculture Officer Ujjwal Saha said that they have received information of water seepage in Dhanpur Haor, Badla Haor, Ershadnagar of Sadar Union, Alal's Forest, Betega and other Haors of Elangjuri Union.

Agricultural Extension Department Deputy Director of Kishoreganj Saiful Alam said there is a possibility of rain in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya and Assam and the next 48 hours is critical for the Haors.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Krishak Samiti and Khetmajur Samiti have organized human chain demanding compensation to the affected farmers facing damage of crops.

Local Krishak Samiti President Enamul Haque Idris said crop loss is taking place in the Haors due to various mismanagements. He demanded compensation to the farmers preparing list of affected farmers.

Our correspondent from Dirai (Sunamganj) reports that breaching the PIC no. 27 of crops protection dam of the Tanguar Haor at Tahirpur of Sunamganj, water started entering the Gurma Haor of the area. At around 4:00pm on Sunday, water started entering the area.

More than 60 hectares of cropland has already submerged by the water and the water level is increasing continuously. The local people along with the administration were trying to save the croplands by protecting the dams. But, it failed. The dam was broken due to increasing pressure of water flow.









As the water level of the Haors of Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Sunamganj and Habiganj is increasing everyday due to the onrush of water from hilly region, most dams of the areas are now under threat. 