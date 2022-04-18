HC orders to hand over girl to Canadian High Commission

The High Court on Sunday handed over the 19-year-old Canadian girl, who was allegedly been confined by her parents against her will for over 10 months in the city's Mugda area, to the representative of the Canadian High Commission.

In an order, the HC bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman asked High Court Division Registrar Md Golam Rabbani to hand over the 19-year old girl, a student of Toronto University, to the officials of the Canadian High Commission, after completing all the formalities.

The HC bench came up with the order after hearing on a writ petition filed challenging the legality of the detention of an adult

Canadian female citizen by her parents in Dhaka.

In its order, the HC bench asked the High Commission to take necessary steps to send her back to Canada, ensure her security and bear her living and study expenses. It also asked the High Commission to allow her parents to meet her if they want.

After the HC order and completing necessary formalities, High Court Registrar Md Golam Rabbani handed over the girl to the representative of the Canadian High Commission on Sunday afternoon, Barrister Sara Hossain, counsel for the girl, said.

Advocate Md Ozi Ullah, counsel for the parents of the girl, said that the girl would stay in the custody of the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka until she flies to Canada upon completion of all relevant procedures.

The girl and her father appeared before the High Court bench in line with its earlier directive during the hearing of the writ petition. Her father also gave consent to her going back to Canada.

According to the writ, the girl was born in Canada. She is a Canadian citizen by birth and studies at a university there. Her parents are also Canadian citizens who came to visit Bangladesh about 10 months ago along with their daughter. When the young girl tried to return to Canada they disagreed.

The girl's parents and grandmother confined her to their home after taking away her cell phone set, reads the writ.

At one point, the young woman informed the Canadian government and the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka about her 'house arrest' using land phone. She also expressed her wish to return to Canada.

Later on February 9, a general diary was lodged by the Canadian High Commission at Mugda Police Station in the capital.

Human rights organisations Bangladesh Legal Aid Services (BLAST) and Ain O Salish Kendra also filed a writ petition with the High Court on behalf of the High Commission.

The Inspector General of Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mugda Police Station and the parents of the girl were made respondents in the writ.

Following the hearing on the writ petition on April 5, the court directed the Mugda police and her parents to produce the girl before the court.

At the same time, the court issued a rule seeking explanation as to why confining a 19-year-old girl to a house for 10 months should not be declared illegal.

According to the order, the parents along with the girl were present in the court on April 12.

On that day, the court asked the parents to provide the girl with computer, internet, mobile phone set and other essential things.

The court also ruled that the young woman cannot be barred from going to Canada if she wants to.

Later the Canadian High Commission said that the Canadian government will bear all the expenses, including her educational cost.

Barrister Sara Hossain, counsel for the petitioner, submitted the statement of the Canadian High Commission in this regard.











