Seminar on Hemophilia Day

April 17 is the World Hemophilia Day. On this occasion, the Lab One Foundation of Hemophilia and Rotary Club of Turag, Uttara jointly arranged a virtual seminar on Friday (April 16).

In this seminar, the scientific paper was presented by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University of Hematology Department Professor and Chairman of the Lab One Foundation of Hemophilia Dr Md Salahuddin Shah.

Rotary International District 3281, Governor of Bangladesh Nominee Engineer MA Wahab was present as the Chief Guest.

Dr Zeenat Ara, Vice President of the Lab One Foundation of Hemophilia presided over the function.

Rotarian Rehan Reza, Chairman of the Asian Pacific Islanders Kansas Democratic Party in USA was distinguished guest.

