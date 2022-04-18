

Mostafa new PUST Pro-VC

In this regard, Ministry of Education published a gazette on April 13 this year containing several terms and conditions that he will enjoy during the tenure.

Mostafa Kamal is a Professor at Biochemistry and Microbiology Department of North South University. He did his post doctorate from Department of Bioscience, School of Science and Technology, Kwansei Gakuin University.

He completed his Honours and Masters from DU Botany Department.



















