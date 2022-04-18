Video
Prof Nurul Alam new JU VC

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
JU Correspondent

Prof Md Nurul Alam, pro-Vice Chancellor of Jahangirnagar University (JU), has been appointed its VC on temporary term, an education ministry notice said on Sunday.
The notification has been signed by Deputy Secretary of the ministry Md Masum Ahmed.
According to the notification, President Md Abdul Hamid, also the Chancellor of the university, made the appointment as per the Jahangirnagar University Act.
The president can cancel the appointment at any time, said the notification Nurul Alam is also professor of the Department of Physics of the university.
Earlier on March 1, he was appointed as the VC on an interim basis for the administrative needs of the University, in addition to his responsibilities as Pro-VC. The current VC Prof Dr Farzana Islam's tenure expired on March 2.


