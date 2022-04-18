Historic Mujibnagar Day observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 17: Different sociocultural and political organisations observed the historic Mujibnagar Day in the city in a befitting manner on Sunday.

On April 17 in 1971, Bangladesh government-in-exile took oath at Baidyanathtala mango grove in Meherpur, in the then Kushtia district.

Local units of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) observed the day with elaborate programmes.

Marking the day, AL leaders and workers hoisted national and party flags atop all party offices in Chattogram and placed wreaths at the portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders in the city's Darul Fazal Market area this morning.

A discussion was organised by Chattogram City Unit AL at international convention centre this afternoon with its acting city unit AL President Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury in the chair. The meeting concluded followed by an iftar.

City Unit AL General Secretary and former City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, AL leaders Noymuddin Chowdhury, Advocate Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul and Advocate Iftekhar Saimul, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Speakers during their speech paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders, who immensely contributed to the country's Liberation War.

Recalling enormous importance of the historic day, the speakers said the War of Liberation got a specific dimension on this day in 1971 when the provisional government in exile took oath at Baiddonathtola in Meherpur.

In absence of Bangabandhu, who was arrested after declaration of the country's independence at the night of March 25 and kept in a jail in the then West Pakistan during the whole period of the Liberation War, Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam was entrusted with the charge of Acting President.

Besides, Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister while Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet members. -BSS









