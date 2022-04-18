Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Historic Mujibnagar Day observed in Ctg

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 17: Different sociocultural and political organisations observed the historic Mujibnagar Day in the city in a befitting manner on Sunday.
On April 17 in 1971, Bangladesh government-in-exile took oath at Baidyanathtala mango grove in Meherpur, in the then Kushtia district.
Local units of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) observed the day with elaborate programmes.
Marking the day, AL leaders and workers hoisted national and party flags atop all party offices in Chattogram and placed wreaths at the portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders in the city's Darul Fazal Market area this morning.
A discussion was organised by Chattogram City Unit AL at international convention centre this afternoon with its acting city unit AL President Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury in the chair. The meeting concluded followed by an iftar.
City Unit AL General Secretary and former City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, AL leaders Noymuddin Chowdhury, Advocate Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul and Advocate Iftekhar Saimul, among others, spoke on the occasion.
Speakers during their speech paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders, who immensely contributed to the country's Liberation War.
Recalling enormous importance of the historic day, the speakers said the War of Liberation got a specific dimension on this day in 1971 when the provisional government in exile took oath at Baiddonathtola in Meherpur.
In absence of Bangabandhu, who was arrested after declaration of the country's independence at the night of March 25 and kept in a jail in the then West Pakistan during the whole period of the Liberation War, Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam was entrusted with the charge of Acting President.
Besides, Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister while Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad, Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet members.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seminar on Hemophilia Day
Members of Christian community offer prayers at Rajdhani High School
Mostafa new PUST Pro-VC
Prof Nurul Alam new JU VC
Historic Mujibnagar Day observed in Ctg
Darshana-Daulatganj land port projects left in the lurch
Preparations for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers are underway
Rabea Khatun Trust Fund established at DU


Latest News
Shringla, BGMEA chief discuss ways to boost bilateral trade
Tensions flare as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again
Russian missile strikes kill 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Trial begins against Regent’s Shahed in ACC case
Hijab Row: Naogaon teacher Dharani Kanta lands in jail
Dhaka Premier League: Super League begins on Monday
At least 14 wounded in a mall shooting in South Carolina, US
US report 'heavily underplayed' Dhaka's accountability system over agencies
Indian police arrest 14 in New Delhi after communal violence
Zia was an employee of Tk 400 under Mujibnagar govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russian air defense shot down plane carrying Western arms
Experts for continuation of 15pc VAT exemption for domestic compressor, refrigerator industry
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Bangladesh logs 51 Covid cases with zero death
Mariupol silent as Russia tells troops to lay down arms
Archery team leaves for Turkey
Prof Nurul Alam made JU VC on temporary term
Getting highest civilian award is biggest feat, says Gyanendra Malla
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft