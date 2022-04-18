Video
Rabea Khatun Trust Fund established at DU

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

A new trust fund titled 'Professor Dr Rabea Khatun Trust Fund' has been set up at Dhaka University (DU) for granting scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students of Sociology Department of DU.
Prof Dr Rabea Khatun's daughter Prof Dr Syeda Lasna Kabir of Public Administration Department handed over the cheque of the trust to DU authority.
DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Registrar Probir Kumar Sarker, Social Science Faculty Dean Dr Md ZiaurRahman and other distinguished guests were present on the occasion.     
Prof Dr Rabea Khatun was born on December 16 in 1944. She stood first in both Honours and Masters at DU Sociology Department.
Later, she joined DU as a teacher in 1967 at the age of only 23.
Following her passion in sociology, she went on to do PhD at Punjab University, Chandigarh in India as an ICCR commonwealth fellow.
During her teaching career, she was also part of the university's administrative posts.
Furthermore, Dr Rabea served as the provost of Kuwait Maitree Hall twice and was a member of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association for several times.  
She passed away on April 17 in 2021 at a hospital in Mobile Alabama, USA, at the age of 76. She has left behind one daughter, two sons, 5 grandchildren and a host of students, colleagues and relatives to mourn her death. She was laid to rest in Dallas, USA.







