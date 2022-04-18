Preparations for post-LDC challenges

Video
Editorial

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022

On Saturday, a seminar was organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Bangladesh's graduation from LDC and the required initiatives. Bangladesh will enjoy tariff free export facility in EU market--which is a vital export destination for Bangladesh--only four years. Therefore, the government must lay out some steps to address upcoming challenges. According to experts, Bangladesh needs to chart a post-LDC graduation action plan right from the next budget as part of preparations to cope with the loss of duty-free facilities after 2026 and the obligation to slash tariff protections to local industries.

However, at present Bangladesh does not pay any duty on the export of goods to the European market and after 2026, Bangladesh will have to pay the tariff. On the contrary Vietnam--a staunch competitor of Bangladesh--will not have to pay tariff, as it has an FTA with EU. Hence, Bangladesh is likely to lose the capability to compete in the EU market. In order to tackle the upcoming challenges, Bangladesh has to take preparations.

Currently, the readymade garment (RMG) industry pay 12 per cent tax on earning and 10 per cent tax for green factories but non-RMG sectors do not have the same facility. Since the readymade garment (RMG) industry is the largest export item, export policy is dominated by this industry--while non-RMG sectors do not such privilege. Hence, as long as the discrimination stays, there will be only talks, no actual product diversification.

It is crucial to remove the existing barriers. The implementation of the National Single Window (NSW) of Customs began in 2009 and it is yet to be completed. Lack of automation of various customs-related activities of the NBR to facilitate business and reduce business expenses should be addressed. We must focus on product diversification, increase productivity to meet the challenges of post-graduation LDCs. Moreover, increasing private sector investment, coordinated engagement of the 26 ministries, Free Trade Agreements (FTA) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTA) are vital to face the upcoming challenges.

Unfortunately, time has been pushed back for two years due to Covid and Bangladesh can continue negotiations in this regard. We must emphasise extending the LDC-graduation time for another five years after 2026. Fortunately, the issue is being discussed within the WTO, while it is unclear whether there would be any further extensions; because some countries are strongly objecting to this extension.

We hope that Bangladesh will be able to secure trade facility beyond 2026 in EU through economic diplomacy and removing existing barriers--ensuring smooth economic growth of the country.



