Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Nomophobia

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Dear Sir
People are now spending more time making friends on social media rather than communicating face to face. This attitude is hindering our real-time interactions. This mobile addiction often takes the form of 'NOMOPHOBIA.' It refers to the fear of being without access to a functional cell phone or an app. Although it is not a recognized disease, many people around the world are sufferers of this problem. NOMOPHOBIA is a syndrome of problematic digital media use in mental health. According to a recent survey, 53% of the U.K and 23% of Indian residents suffer from this problem. The biggest victims of mobile addiction are young people. In Italy, nearly 61% of people use mobile devices while going to bed, and among them, 81% are from the age group of 18-34. As in other countries, mobile addiction is slowly grasping our country too.

Excessive mobile dependency is undermining the prevailing norms of society. Kids now have been addicted to playing mobile games from a very young age. As a result, they lose interest in playing outside. This habit hinders their physical and mental growth. Teenagers and young people spend more time on the internet scrolling Facebook or youtube than paying attention in their classes or careers.

Sayed Arafat Zubayer,
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet & Shahida Aroby, North South University.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nomophobia
I am now one of millions of Afghan refugees
Our lesson from Sri Lanka crisis
Kohat and the Pathans
Evidence Act 1872 needs reformation
Bolstering Myanmar-Bangladesh ties
Microplastic chains in human blood
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges


Latest News
Shringla, BGMEA chief discuss ways to boost bilateral trade
Tensions flare as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again
Russian missile strikes kill 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Trial begins against Regent’s Shahed in ACC case
Hijab Row: Naogaon teacher Dharani Kanta lands in jail
Dhaka Premier League: Super League begins on Monday
At least 14 wounded in a mall shooting in South Carolina, US
US report 'heavily underplayed' Dhaka's accountability system over agencies
Indian police arrest 14 in New Delhi after communal violence
Zia was an employee of Tk 400 under Mujibnagar govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russian air defense shot down plane carrying Western arms
Experts for continuation of 15pc VAT exemption for domestic compressor, refrigerator industry
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Bangladesh logs 51 Covid cases with zero death
Mariupol silent as Russia tells troops to lay down arms
Archery team leaves for Turkey
Getting highest civilian award is biggest feat, says Gyanendra Malla
Prof Nurul Alam made JU VC on temporary term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft