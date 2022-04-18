

Evidence Act 1872 needs reformation



Later on, the bill of evidence came into force on 1st September 1872. The bill is now known as Evidence Act 1872. Still now, we are following the Act without any amendment. On the other hand, the origin country of the Act has amended it time to time in need.



In Bangladesh context, the Act now needs to be amended on some particular issues. Firstly, the matter of scientific evidence such as forensic report, DNA Test, RNA and Electronic evidence like-tape recording, audio, video, CC TV footage etc. need to be included in existing Evidence Act through amendment. Because, the Act does not elucidate anything on the aforesaid matter. Now question is how does the Act address these challenges? In this regard, section 45 of the Act is followed.



Section 45 of the Act mandates to take expert-opinion upon a point of foreign law, or of science, or art or as to identify of hand writing or finder impressions. At present, court meets its' scientific challenges through the implementation of this section.



But, the credibility of expert opinion on scientific issue cannot be the conclusive proof of guilty against an accused. Because, there is no exact law of evidence as to the scientific and electronic document pointing out the methods of collecting and preserving it and; what will be its' evidentiary value.



Although in 2014, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Act 2014 was enacted to meet the requirements of scientific evidence but in practice it has no effective implementation because the judicial process follows Evidence Act 1872.



In this regard, Supreme Court observed in a case Kalu Sheikh vs State that- "The evidence of an expert can not alone be treated and used to form basis to find an accused guilty and to form basis of his conviction [54 DLR 502]."



So, the law as to scientific and electronic evidence should separately be included in the existing Evidence Act. Beside this, Judges, advocates and law enforcement agency must be properly trained-up as to the proper use of such evidence; methods of DNA data collection and process of DNA data creation.



Secondly, section 155(4) of the Act is treated as an unethical, debatable and contradictory with the constitution of Bangladesh. Because the section states - "When a man is prosecuted for rape or an attempt to ravish, it may be shown that the prosecutrix was of generally immoral character."



The provision empowers the learned lawyers to ask question on 'immoral character' of victim with a view to impeach her credit in rape case. In consequence, the victim woman falls into embarrassing situation to reply in response of such question in open trial court.





In most of the cases, victim feels shy to testify as to the sensitive part of fact in open court and it grossly bars the victim to get proper justice. Moreover, section 146 of the Act also authorizes the opposite lawyer to put question on 'immoral character'in cross examination to shake his credit.



On the above point of law, the trial should be in camera that refers to a private trial constituting only necessary party of the case. And question along withits' language as to immoral character should be limited and constructive so that the victim does not fall into embarrassing situation to reply.



In this regard, British and Indian government repealed these unethical and vexatious provisions from their laws of evidence. And the camera trial is mandatory in rape case. In 2003, India repealed the provision and also prohibited to raise question as to immoral character of such victim in cross-examination.



Like India, in 2009, British Government also repealed such provision and limited to ask question on immoral character of women in rape case by section 41 of the 'Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999'.



Last but not least, the Evidence Act 1872 also contains vagueness in co-accused confession. As per section 30, co-accused confession cannot be proved against an accused unless the confession is corroborated by other evidence. And section 114 says an accomplice is unworthy of credit unless he is corroborated by other evidence.



On the contrary, section 133 permits to use accomplice witness against an accused and also provides that- "A conviction is not illegal merely due to the uncorroborated testimony of accomplice." Hence, it is clear that section 30 and 114 doesn't permit to use any unproved testimony of an accomplice but section 133 authorizes it. These sections are slightly contradictory with each other.



In a word, it can be rightly said that the outdated Evidence Act 1872 needs to be amended as soon as possible otherwise justice can be hampered grossly. Although Bangladesh-Legislative-Body has recently taken initiative to amend the outdated Evidence Act 1872, no amendment has been made yet regarding the aforesaid matters.

S. M. Shahidullah Mamun, Researcher on Legal Issue, LL.B (hon's),LL. M













Around one hundred fifty years ago Sir Henry Sumner Maine drafted a bill of evidence for conducting trial in Indian court but the bill was inappropriate. That's why in 1871, British parliament assigned Sir James Fitzjames Stephen to draft a set of effective laws of evidence for India.Later on, the bill of evidence came into force on 1st September 1872. The bill is now known as Evidence Act 1872. Still now, we are following the Act without any amendment. On the other hand, the origin country of the Act has amended it time to time in need.In Bangladesh context, the Act now needs to be amended on some particular issues. Firstly, the matter of scientific evidence such as forensic report, DNA Test, RNA and Electronic evidence like-tape recording, audio, video, CC TV footage etc. need to be included in existing Evidence Act through amendment. Because, the Act does not elucidate anything on the aforesaid matter. Now question is how does the Act address these challenges? In this regard, section 45 of the Act is followed.Section 45 of the Act mandates to take expert-opinion upon a point of foreign law, or of science, or art or as to identify of hand writing or finder impressions. At present, court meets its' scientific challenges through the implementation of this section.But, the credibility of expert opinion on scientific issue cannot be the conclusive proof of guilty against an accused. Because, there is no exact law of evidence as to the scientific and electronic document pointing out the methods of collecting and preserving it and; what will be its' evidentiary value.Although in 2014, Deoxyribonucleic Acid Act 2014 was enacted to meet the requirements of scientific evidence but in practice it has no effective implementation because the judicial process follows Evidence Act 1872.In this regard, Supreme Court observed in a case Kalu Sheikh vs State that- "The evidence of an expert can not alone be treated and used to form basis to find an accused guilty and to form basis of his conviction [54 DLR 502]."So, the law as to scientific and electronic evidence should separately be included in the existing Evidence Act. Beside this, Judges, advocates and law enforcement agency must be properly trained-up as to the proper use of such evidence; methods of DNA data collection and process of DNA data creation.Secondly, section 155(4) of the Act is treated as an unethical, debatable and contradictory with the constitution of Bangladesh. Because the section states - "When a man is prosecuted for rape or an attempt to ravish, it may be shown that the prosecutrix was of generally immoral character."The provision empowers the learned lawyers to ask question on 'immoral character' of victim with a view to impeach her credit in rape case. In consequence, the victim woman falls into embarrassing situation to reply in response of such question in open trial court.In most of the cases, victim feels shy to testify as to the sensitive part of fact in open court and it grossly bars the victim to get proper justice. Moreover, section 146 of the Act also authorizes the opposite lawyer to put question on 'immoral character'in cross examination to shake his credit.On the above point of law, the trial should be in camera that refers to a private trial constituting only necessary party of the case. And question along withits' language as to immoral character should be limited and constructive so that the victim does not fall into embarrassing situation to reply.In this regard, British and Indian government repealed these unethical and vexatious provisions from their laws of evidence. And the camera trial is mandatory in rape case. In 2003, India repealed the provision and also prohibited to raise question as to immoral character of such victim in cross-examination.Like India, in 2009, British Government also repealed such provision and limited to ask question on immoral character of women in rape case by section 41 of the 'Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999'.Last but not least, the Evidence Act 1872 also contains vagueness in co-accused confession. As per section 30, co-accused confession cannot be proved against an accused unless the confession is corroborated by other evidence. And section 114 says an accomplice is unworthy of credit unless he is corroborated by other evidence.On the contrary, section 133 permits to use accomplice witness against an accused and also provides that- "A conviction is not illegal merely due to the uncorroborated testimony of accomplice." Hence, it is clear that section 30 and 114 doesn't permit to use any unproved testimony of an accomplice but section 133 authorizes it. These sections are slightly contradictory with each other.In a word, it can be rightly said that the outdated Evidence Act 1872 needs to be amended as soon as possible otherwise justice can be hampered grossly. Although Bangladesh-Legislative-Body has recently taken initiative to amend the outdated Evidence Act 1872, no amendment has been made yet regarding the aforesaid matters.S. M. Shahidullah Mamun, Researcher on Legal Issue, LL.B (hon's),LL. M