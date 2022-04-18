Historic Mujibnagar Day observed in dists



The Historic Mujibnagar Day-2022 was observed on Sunday across the country. The photos show a wreath being placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Rajshahi City (above) and a discussion meeting going on in Gaibandha Town. photoS: observer

On April 10, 1971 an exile government was formed with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as president, Syed Nazul Islam as vice-president, Tajuddin Ahmed as prime minister, Khondokar Mostaque Ahmed as foreign minister, M Mansur Ali as finance minister and AHM Quamaruzzaman as home and relief minister.

In the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was arrested after declaration of country's independence on the night of March 25 and kept in a jail in the then West Pakistan during the whole period of liberation war, Syed Nazrul Islam was chosen as the acting president of the provisional Bangladesh government.

After formation of the exile government, Prime Minister of the then exile government Tajuddin Ahmed gave an address on the Swadhin Bangla Beter Kendra on April 11 and April 17 was fixed for taking oath of the first government of the country, they added.

Accordingly, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tazuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali, AHM Quamaruzzaman, and Khondokar Mostaque Ahmed assembled at the mango grove at Baidyanathtala under Meherpur Sub-Division in Kushtia District on April 17 in cooperation with then sub divisional officer Tawfiq-e-Elahi and took oath in presence of all walks of life including foreign journalists.

Chief Whip of Awami League (AL) Professor Yousuf Ali from Dinajpur administered the oath taking ceremony and a team of ansar and freedom fighters (FFs) led by sub-divisional police officer Mahbub Uddin Ahmed gave guard of honour to the Mujibnagar Government.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi.

BOGURA: On this occasion, District AL organized different programmes in the town.

The day began with hoisting of the national and the party flags atop the party office in the district town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there at around 11am with District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu in the chair.

Vice-presidents of District AL T Jaman Niketa and Pradip Kumar Roy, its Joint General Secretary (GS) AKM Asadul Rahman Dulu, Manzurul Alam Mohan, Advocate Zakir Hossain Nawab, Organizing Secretary Principal Shahadat Alam Jhunu and Office Secretary Abdullah Al Raji Hewel, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration arranged a discussion meeting at the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town at noon.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Oliur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abu Laice Md Illiyas Ziku, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir and former district commander of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad FF Mahmudul Haque Shahjada spoke at the event as special guests.

Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension Belal Uddin, Gaibandha Press Club President KM Rezaul Haque and FF Goutam Chandra Modok, among others, were also present at the programme.

Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, in her speech, said the Mujibnagar Government led the war of liberation in 1971 and freed the country from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces on December 16 the same year after fighting a nine-month-long war,

DC Oliur Rahman, in his presidential speech, said the proclamation of the independence was also endorsed on that day side by side taking oath of the first government of independent Bangladesh and he expected that the present generation would be able to know the real history of the Liberation War through observing the historic Mujibnagar Day.

Earlier, Additional DC (ADC) (General) Sadequr Rahman made a welcome speech marking the importance of the day.

A large number of people including district and upazila level officials, and journalists took part in the programme.

GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

On behalf of the district administration, Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana placed a wreath on the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in the district at around 10am.

Then SP Ayesha Siddiqa placed a wreath there on behalf of Police administration.

Tungipara Upazila administration and upazila unit of AL also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu in phases.

After placing wreaths, a special munajat was offered there seeking the peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.

Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held in the conference room of the DC office in the district town.

DC Shahida Sultana presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Mahabub Ali Khan, ADC (General) Md Rashedur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Bacchu, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mahsin Uddin and the district level officials of different government offices were present at that time.

Meanwhile, Tungipara Upazila administration also arranged a discussion meeting with UNO AKM Hedayetul Islam in the chair.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

In Panchbibi, Upazila Unit AL organized a day-long programme.

The programme began with hoisting the national and the party flags atop the AL office in the town at around 10am.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Panchbibi Municipality Community Centre marking the significance of the day.

Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, from Joypurhat-1 constituency, was present as chief guest while Panchbibi Upazila AL President Md Abu Bakkar Siddique Mandal presided over the meeting.

Panchbibi Upazila Unit AL GS Md Jihad Mandal moderated the programme.

District AL Vice-president Jahidul Alam Benu, its Joint GS Mir Rezaul Karim and member Mahir Uddin Mandal, among others, were also present at that time.

Earlier, floral wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the upazila town on the occasion.

Similar kind of of programmes were also arranged in all four upazilas of the district in this connection.

However, District AL will observe the day on April 18, said its GS Md Zakir Hossain Mandal.

The Historic Mujibnagar Day-2022 was observed on Sunday across the country. The photos show a wreath being placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Rajshahi City (above) and a discussion meeting going on in Gaibandha Town. photoS: observer

District Unit AL organized a discussion meeting on the significance of the day at its office in the town.

District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, Joint GS Shah Azizul Haque, Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Unit President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon and its GS Foyez Oman Khan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

RAJSHAHI: On this occasion, the district administration, District AL and various educational institutions including Rajshahi University (RU) arranged various programmes in the city.

The programmes included bringing out rallies and holding discussion meetings highlighting the significance of the historic day.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office in the city.

DC Abdul Jalil, ADCs Shariful Haque, Joya Maria Perera and Kolyan Chowdhury, FF Dr Abdul Mannan, Upazila Chairmen Anil Kumar Sarker and Layeb Uddin Lavlu, and Pourasava Mayor Fakhrul Islam, among others, also addressed the meeting.

A large number of people including FFs, government and non-government officials, members of the civil society, professional bodies and cultural personalities were also present at that time.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four other national leaders who contributed immensely to the Liberation War of Bangladesh. The Historic Mujibnagar Day-2022 was observed on Sunday across the country in a befitting manner with a call to the young generation to know the real history of the Liberation War.On April 10, 1971 an exile government was formed with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as president, Syed Nazul Islam as vice-president, Tajuddin Ahmed as prime minister, Khondokar Mostaque Ahmed as foreign minister, M Mansur Ali as finance minister and AHM Quamaruzzaman as home and relief minister.In the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was arrested after declaration of country's independence on the night of March 25 and kept in a jail in the then West Pakistan during the whole period of liberation war, Syed Nazrul Islam was chosen as the acting president of the provisional Bangladesh government.After formation of the exile government, Prime Minister of the then exile government Tajuddin Ahmed gave an address on the Swadhin Bangla Beter Kendra on April 11 and April 17 was fixed for taking oath of the first government of the country, they added.Accordingly, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tazuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali, AHM Quamaruzzaman, and Khondokar Mostaque Ahmed assembled at the mango grove at Baidyanathtala under Meherpur Sub-Division in Kushtia District on April 17 in cooperation with then sub divisional officer Tawfiq-e-Elahi and took oath in presence of all walks of life including foreign journalists.Chief Whip of Awami League (AL) Professor Yousuf Ali from Dinajpur administered the oath taking ceremony and a team of ansar and freedom fighters (FFs) led by sub-divisional police officer Mahbub Uddin Ahmed gave guard of honour to the Mujibnagar Government.To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj and Rajshahi.BOGURA: On this occasion, District AL organized different programmes in the town.The day began with hoisting of the national and the party flags atop the party office in the district town in the morning.Later, a discussion meeting was held there at around 11am with District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu in the chair.Vice-presidents of District AL T Jaman Niketa and Pradip Kumar Roy, its Joint General Secretary (GS) AKM Asadul Rahman Dulu, Manzurul Alam Mohan, Advocate Zakir Hossain Nawab, Organizing Secretary Principal Shahadat Alam Jhunu and Office Secretary Abdullah Al Raji Hewel, among others, also spoke on the occasion.GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration arranged a discussion meeting at the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town at noon.Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Oliur Rahman presided over the meeting.Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abu Laice Md Illiyas Ziku, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir and former district commander of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad FF Mahmudul Haque Shahjada spoke at the event as special guests.Deputy Director of Department of Agricultural Extension Belal Uddin, Gaibandha Press Club President KM Rezaul Haque and FF Goutam Chandra Modok, among others, were also present at the programme.Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, in her speech, said the Mujibnagar Government led the war of liberation in 1971 and freed the country from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces on December 16 the same year after fighting a nine-month-long war,DC Oliur Rahman, in his presidential speech, said the proclamation of the independence was also endorsed on that day side by side taking oath of the first government of independent Bangladesh and he expected that the present generation would be able to know the real history of the Liberation War through observing the historic Mujibnagar Day.Earlier, Additional DC (ADC) (General) Sadequr Rahman made a welcome speech marking the importance of the day.A large number of people including district and upazila level officials, and journalists took part in the programme.GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.On behalf of the district administration, Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana placed a wreath on the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in the district at around 10am.Then SP Ayesha Siddiqa placed a wreath there on behalf of Police administration.Tungipara Upazila administration and upazila unit of AL also paid floral tribute to Bangabandhu in phases.After placing wreaths, a special munajat was offered there seeking the peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.Later, a discussion meeting on the significance of the day was held in the conference room of the DC office in the district town.DC Shahida Sultana presided over the meeting.District AL GS Mahabub Ali Khan, ADC (General) Md Rashedur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Bacchu, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mahsin Uddin and the district level officials of different government offices were present at that time.Meanwhile, Tungipara Upazila administration also arranged a discussion meeting with UNO AKM Hedayetul Islam in the chair.JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.In Panchbibi, Upazila Unit AL organized a day-long programme.The programme began with hoisting the national and the party flags atop the AL office in the town at around 10am.Later, a discussion meeting was held at Panchbibi Municipality Community Centre marking the significance of the day.Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, from Joypurhat-1 constituency, was present as chief guest while Panchbibi Upazila AL President Md Abu Bakkar Siddique Mandal presided over the meeting.Panchbibi Upazila Unit AL GS Md Jihad Mandal moderated the programme.District AL Vice-president Jahidul Alam Benu, its Joint GS Mir Rezaul Karim and member Mahir Uddin Mandal, among others, were also present at that time.Earlier, floral wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the upazila town on the occasion.Similar kind of of programmes were also arranged in all four upazilas of the district in this connection.However, District AL will observe the day on April 18, said its GS Md Zakir Hossain Mandal.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.District Unit AL organized a discussion meeting on the significance of the day at its office in the town.District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan presided over the meeting.District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, Joint GS Shah Azizul Haque, Mohila AL GS Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Unit President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon and its GS Foyez Oman Khan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.RAJSHAHI: On this occasion, the district administration, District AL and various educational institutions including Rajshahi University (RU) arranged various programmes in the city.The programmes included bringing out rallies and holding discussion meetings highlighting the significance of the historic day.A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office in the city.DC Abdul Jalil, ADCs Shariful Haque, Joya Maria Perera and Kolyan Chowdhury, FF Dr Abdul Mannan, Upazila Chairmen Anil Kumar Sarker and Layeb Uddin Lavlu, and Pourasava Mayor Fakhrul Islam, among others, also addressed the meeting.A large number of people including FFs, government and non-government officials, members of the civil society, professional bodies and cultural personalities were also present at that time.Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the portraits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four other national leaders who contributed immensely to the Liberation War of Bangladesh.