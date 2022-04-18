Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Apr 17: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Dinesh Marma, 25, was the son of Nihar Bindu Marma, a resident of Jagnachhari Village under Raikhali Chandraghona Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraghona Police Station Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said Dinesh had been suffering from financial crisis as well as frustrated following family dispute for the last couple of days.

However, Dinesh hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.

His mother saw the hanging body of Dinesh at around 7am.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Legal action will be taken place in this connection, the OC added.











