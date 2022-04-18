Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kaptai

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Apr 17: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
Deceased Dinesh Marma, 25, was the son of Nihar Bindu Marma, a resident of Jagnachhari Village under Raikhali Chandraghona Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraghona Police Station Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury said Dinesh had been suffering from financial crisis as well as frustrated following family dispute for the last couple of days.
However, Dinesh hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the morning.
His mother saw the hanging body of Dinesh at around 7am.
Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Legal action will be taken place in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Historic Mujibnagar Day observed in dists
Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kaptai
Yasin, Mim, Jannat get milky cow, Eid gifts
Two found dead in Mymensingh, Naogaon
Two minor children drown at Kalapara
Ensuring food security underscored
Khulna farmers happy over bumper Boro output
Charak Puja ends at Chatmohar


Latest News
Shringla, BGMEA chief discuss ways to boost bilateral trade
Tensions flare as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again
Russian missile strikes kill 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Trial begins against Regent’s Shahed in ACC case
Hijab Row: Naogaon teacher Dharani Kanta lands in jail
Dhaka Premier League: Super League begins on Monday
At least 14 wounded in a mall shooting in South Carolina, US
US report 'heavily underplayed' Dhaka's accountability system over agencies
Indian police arrest 14 in New Delhi after communal violence
Zia was an employee of Tk 400 under Mujibnagar govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russian air defense shot down plane carrying Western arms
Experts for continuation of 15pc VAT exemption for domestic compressor, refrigerator industry
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Bangladesh logs 51 Covid cases with zero death
Mariupol silent as Russia tells troops to lay down arms
Archery team leaves for Turkey
Getting highest civilian award is biggest feat, says Gyanendra Malla
Prof Nurul Alam made JU VC on temporary term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft