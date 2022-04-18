Video
Yasin, Mim, Jannat get milky cow, Eid gifts

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Our Correspondent

Basundhara Group donated a cow with a calf to Yasin, Mim and Jannat. photo: observer

Basundhara Group donated a cow with a calf to Yasin, Mim and Jannat. photo: observer

SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ, Apr 17: Bashundhara Group, a business conglomerate, has come forward to assist the ill-fated children in Sreenagar Upazila of the district.  
The business group has donated a milky cow with a calf as gift to Yasin, 13, Mim, 9, and Jannat, 5, who lost their mother in a tragic way.
Their father Ahidul Munsi killed his wife Parvin Begum after taking her to Arial Beel at midnight. Later on, Ahidul admitted killing his wife before a Munsiganj court.  Ahidul is now in jail, and the kids are living with their grandfather Shah Alam Munsi, 65,. Their elder sister Shampa, 17, has recently been married.
The cow and the calf was handed over to the kids by Md Shameem Uddin, Munsiganj District territory sales executive, and Obaidul Islam Yamin,  Sreenagar Upazila distributor of Bashundhara and proprietor of Urmi Enterprise.
Seeing the news item on 'Three poor children passing miserable life at Sreenagar', appeared in  The Daily Observer on April 2, the team of  Bashundhara Group  went to   Baniabari Baghadanga on Sunday morning and handed over the gifts.
This humanitarian gift was provided on behalf of Shafiat Subhan Sanvir, vice-chairman of Bashundhara Group. Some Eid gifts were also given to the poor kids.    
Obaidul Islam Yamin gave assurance of providing educational materials to the children on the monthly basis.
At the time of donation, Senior Vice-President of Sreenagar Press Club Md Arif Hossain, Organizing  Secretary A. Rakib, and Journalist Hamidul Islam Lincoln were also present.
After getting the cow and the Eid gifts, Yasin,  Mim, Jannat, and their grandfather Shah Alam Munsi, expressed their gratitude to Basindhara Group.


