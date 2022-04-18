Two found dead in Mymensingh, Naogaon

Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Naogaon, on Saturday and Sunday.

MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of an union parishad (UP) member from the the Mymensingh-Tangail Highway in the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Suruj Ali Surji, 48, member of Ward No. 1 under Ghoga UP and president of ward unit of Awami League in Muktagacha Upazila of the district.

Police also rescued a man, named Helal Uddin, 50, who was with the UP member, from the scene in critical condition.

Police sources said Suruj Ali was returning home from Kalibari Bazar in Muktagacha Upazila on Sunday night along with Helal Uddin of Chanpur Village riding by a motorcycle.

Later, pedestrians spotted his body lying on the Mymensingh-Tangail Highway in Gabtali Bazar area at around 1am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

He was taken to the MMCH first, and later, shifted to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Police primarily suspect that it was a case of road accident. An unidentified vehicle might have hit their motorcycle on Sunday night, leaving Suruj dead on the spot and Helal critically injured.

The deceased's family members claimed that it was a premeditated murder.

His wife Jamela Begum alleged that six UP members led by his opponent Sultan Uddin might have killed Suruj over a previous enmity.

Ghoga UP Chairman Sharif Ahmed demanded to the administration to reveal the real mystery of his death through proper investigation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muktagacha Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating matter.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the severed body of a man from a paddy field in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Porsha PS OC Johurul Haque said locals spotted the body severed with its head at a paddy field in Parghati Village near India-Bangladesh border under Nitpur Union in the upazila at around 10:30 pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police assumed that miscreants might have slaughtered the man elsewhere and later, left the body here.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

Nitpur UP Chairman Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.










