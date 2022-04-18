Video
Home Countryside

Two minor children drown at Kalapara

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI, Apr 17: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Sadiyatun, 4, daughter of Yusuf Mia of Pathimara Village, and Tasin, 3, son of Rajib Sardar of Rojpara Village in the upazila of the   district.
Local sources said Sadiyatun fell down in a pond while picking mangoes on the bank of the pond in the morning.
Later, her body was recovered from the pond by her family members.
In Rojpara Village, Tasin drowned in a pond at around 9 am.
Locals rescued him and rushed to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


