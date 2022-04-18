Video
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:22 AM
Home Countryside

Pre-Budget Dialogue Held In Pirojpur

Ensuring food security underscored

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

The Pre-budget dialogue going on in Pirojpur Town on Sunday. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Apr 17: A pre-budget dialogue on 'Participatory national budget' on Sunday stressed the need for enhanced allocation in the district level development activities.
The dialogue was arranged at old collectorate building in the town.
Speakers demanded inclusive district and national developments. They also laid emphasis on ensuring food security considering the worldwide food crisis due to war between Russia and Ukraine.
 Major demands included universal pension skim for all, salt tolerant agriculture innovation, crop diversity and crop insurance, and ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development.
The dialogue also demanded increasing agriculture incentives for food production, sustainable communication network, raising crop and river protection dams, proper monitoring on health services, specialised health outlets, and introducing corruption-free education system.
Keeping water bodies, canals, rivers, and ditches pollution-free was also stressed.
Expanding income tax network, allowance for jobless, allocation for cultural and sports activities, railway expansion, gender sensitive budget, and enhanced climate change also got highlighted at the dialogue.
It was jointly organized by Safety and Rights Society (SRS) and Democratic Budget Movement (DBM) in support of Asia Foundation and Pirojpur Gono Unnayan Samity.
Convener of DBM-Pirojpur District Unit Kazi Mujibur Rahman chaired the session.
Among others, Principal of Aftab Uddin College Shahdeb Chandra Paul, and Organizing Secretary of Mahila Parishad Khaleda Akter Hena spoke.
It was conducted by Member Secretary of DBM Ziaul Ahsan.
School-college teachers, public representatives, women activists, youth activists, journalists, representatives of chamber of commerce bodies, and religious leaders took part in the dialogue.


