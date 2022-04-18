Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

40 lakh Indians died of covid due to ‘government negligence’: Rahul

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW DELHI, Apr 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government's "negligence" and once again demanded that families of those who died be given ? four lakh compensation each.
Taking to Twitter, Mr Gandhi shared the screenshot of a New York Times report which claimed that India is stalling the WHO's efforts to make global Covid death count public.
"Modi ji neither speaks the truth, nor lets others speak. He still lies that no one died due to oxygen shortage!" Gandhi charged in a tweet in Hindi along with the screenshot of the report.
"I had said earlier also - due to the negligence of the government during Covid, not five lakh, but 40 lakh Indians died," the former Congress chief said. Fulfil your responsibility, Modi ji - give compensation of ? four lakh to every (Covid) victim's family," Mr Gandhi said.
India on Saturday questioned the World Health Organisation's (WHO) methodology to estimate COVID-19 mortalities in the country, saying using such mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population.    -NDTV



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
40 lakh Indians died of covid due to ‘government negligence’: Rahul
Congress, other parties responsible for disrupting communal harmony
Jerusalem Al-Aqsa clashes wound ten
Up to 3,000 troops killed so far, new explosions hit cities: Zelensky
More rain lashes South Africa's flood ravaged east
Three Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months in space
People stand amid the remains of a building, which was destroyed
Pakistani troops killed in ambush near Afghanistan border


Latest News
Shringla, BGMEA chief discuss ways to boost bilateral trade
Tensions flare as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again
Russian missile strikes kill 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Trial begins against Regent’s Shahed in ACC case
Hijab Row: Naogaon teacher Dharani Kanta lands in jail
Dhaka Premier League: Super League begins on Monday
At least 14 wounded in a mall shooting in South Carolina, US
US report 'heavily underplayed' Dhaka's accountability system over agencies
Indian police arrest 14 in New Delhi after communal violence
Zia was an employee of Tk 400 under Mujibnagar govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russian air defense shot down plane carrying Western arms
Experts for continuation of 15pc VAT exemption for domestic compressor, refrigerator industry
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Bangladesh logs 51 Covid cases with zero death
Mariupol silent as Russia tells troops to lay down arms
Archery team leaves for Turkey
Getting highest civilian award is biggest feat, says Gyanendra Malla
Prof Nurul Alam made JU VC on temporary term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft