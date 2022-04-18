40 lakh Indians died of covid due to ‘government negligence’: Rahul

NEW DELHI, Apr 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that 40 lakh Indians died during the coronavirus pandemic due to the government's "negligence" and once again demanded that families of those who died be given ? four lakh compensation each.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Gandhi shared the screenshot of a New York Times report which claimed that India is stalling the WHO's efforts to make global Covid death count public.

"Modi ji neither speaks the truth, nor lets others speak. He still lies that no one died due to oxygen shortage!" Gandhi charged in a tweet in Hindi along with the screenshot of the report.

"I had said earlier also - due to the negligence of the government during Covid, not five lakh, but 40 lakh Indians died," the former Congress chief said. Fulfil your responsibility, Modi ji - give compensation of ? four lakh to every (Covid) victim's family," Mr Gandhi said.

India on Saturday questioned the World Health Organisation's (WHO) methodology to estimate COVID-19 mortalities in the country, saying using such mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population. -NDTV