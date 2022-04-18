Video
Monday, 18 April, 2022
BJP Tears Into Opposition\'s Joint Statement

Congress, other parties responsible for disrupting communal harmony

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

BJP Tears Into Opposition's Joint StatementNEW DELHI, Apr 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday (April 16, 2022) reacted strongly to the joint statement of 13 Opposition leaders over the recent incidents of communal violence and said that Congress and other parties disrupt harmony among communities.
The BJP spokesperson also accused the Opposition leaders of duplicity, citing a spate of arson and communal violence in West Bengal while the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is also part of the joint statement, rules the state.
"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a signatory to the joint statement. But violence is taking place on a large scale in West Bengal. Such duplicity only shows that the Opposition parties, including Congress, whether theyre in power or in Opposition, are responsible for disrupting the harmony while also indulging in arson," Gaurav Bhatia              said.
The reaction came after 13 Opposition parties, including Congress, issued a joint statement and called upon the people to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of recent incidents of violence witnessed in different parts of the country.
Claiming that the actions of the opposition parties are opposite to what they have stated in the joint statement, Bhatia charged them of practising "appeasement politics".    -ZEE NEWS







