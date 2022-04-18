Jerusalem Al-Aqsa clashes wound ten



Palestinian Muslims walk in front of the Dome of Rock mosque at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 17. More than 20 Israelis and Palestinians were wounded today in various incidents in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, two days after major violence at the site. photo : AFP

Early on Sunday morning, "hundreds" of Palestinian demonstrators started gathering piles of stones, shortly before the arrival of Jewish visitors to the site, the police said.

Jews are allowed at certain times to visit -- but not to pray -- at the site, also known as Temple Mount, the holiest place in Judaism and third-holiest in Islam.

The police said its forces had entered the compound in order to "remove" the demonstrators and "re-establish order".

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics had treated ten wounded.

"Eight people were wounded in the (police) incursion and two others by rubber-coated bullets," it said, adding that three were taken to hospital.

An AFP team near the entrance to the compound saw ambulances, heavily armed police and concrete blocks smashed into smaller pieces.

Elsewhere in the city, Palestinian youths threw rocks at passing buses, lightly injuring five Israelis, according to local media and the police, who said they had arrested two Palestinians.

The latest tensions in Jerusalem come as all three Abrahamic faiths mark major festivals: Jewish Passover, Christian Easter and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Weeks of mounting tensions saw two deadly attacks by Palestinians in or near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv in late March and early April, alongside mass arrests by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

On Friday morning, police clashed with Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa compound, including inside the Al-Aqsa mosque, drawing strong condemnation from Muslim countries.

The violence wounded some 150 people.

The United Nations has called for calm, a year after the last major conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Sunday called for free access to the holy sites in Jerusalem as he delivered his annual Easter address amid simmering violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy City.

"May there be peace for the Middle East, racked by years of conflict and division. On this glorious day, let us ask for peace upon Jerusalem and peace upon all those who love her, Christians, Jews and Muslims alike.

May Israelis, Palestinians and all who dwell in the Holy City, together with the pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, dwell in fraternity and enjoy free access to the Holy Places in mutual respect for the rights of each," he said.

Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier, police said.

The latest tensions in Jerusalem come as all three Abrahamic faiths mark major festivals: Jewish Passover, Christian Easter and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. -AFP











JERUSALEM, Apr 17: Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier.Early on Sunday morning, "hundreds" of Palestinian demonstrators started gathering piles of stones, shortly before the arrival of Jewish visitors to the site, the police said.Jews are allowed at certain times to visit -- but not to pray -- at the site, also known as Temple Mount, the holiest place in Judaism and third-holiest in Islam.The police said its forces had entered the compound in order to "remove" the demonstrators and "re-establish order".The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics had treated ten wounded."Eight people were wounded in the (police) incursion and two others by rubber-coated bullets," it said, adding that three were taken to hospital.An AFP team near the entrance to the compound saw ambulances, heavily armed police and concrete blocks smashed into smaller pieces.Elsewhere in the city, Palestinian youths threw rocks at passing buses, lightly injuring five Israelis, according to local media and the police, who said they had arrested two Palestinians.The latest tensions in Jerusalem come as all three Abrahamic faiths mark major festivals: Jewish Passover, Christian Easter and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.Weeks of mounting tensions saw two deadly attacks by Palestinians in or near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv in late March and early April, alongside mass arrests by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.On Friday morning, police clashed with Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa compound, including inside the Al-Aqsa mosque, drawing strong condemnation from Muslim countries.The violence wounded some 150 people.The United Nations has called for calm, a year after the last major conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.Meanwhile, Pope Francis on Sunday called for free access to the holy sites in Jerusalem as he delivered his annual Easter address amid simmering violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Holy City."May there be peace for the Middle East, racked by years of conflict and division. On this glorious day, let us ask for peace upon Jerusalem and peace upon all those who love her, Christians, Jews and Muslims alike.May Israelis, Palestinians and all who dwell in the Holy City, together with the pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, dwell in fraternity and enjoy free access to the Holy Places in mutual respect for the rights of each," he said.Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier, police said.The latest tensions in Jerusalem come as all three Abrahamic faiths mark major festivals: Jewish Passover, Christian Easter and the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. -AFP