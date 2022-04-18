Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Moreno helps Villarreal to Getafe win but injured before Liverpool

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

MADRID, APR 17: Villarreal's star striker Gerard Moreno could miss the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool after he scored and then went off injured in a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday.
Moreno scored one goal and then made another against Getafe before being substituted in the second half, with a reported injury to his right hamstring.
The 30-year-old will undergo tests on Sunday to diagnose the extent of the problem. Villarreal have 10 days before they play the first leg against Liverpool at Anfield.
Moreno has endured a difficult year with injuries, having already suffered problems in October and February, when he was out for just over a month each time.
"We are going to see how serious it is, but it has been a bad year for him," said Villarreal coach Unai Emery after the game. "It's been frustrating for everyone, let's see how he is."
After knocking Bayern Munich out in the Champions League quarter-finals with a surprise 1-1 draw in Munich on Tuesday, Villarreal claimed victory against a Getafe side trying to secure survival in Spain's top flight.
Despite their Champions League heroics, Emery's team are adrift of the European qualification places, with this win taking them six points behind Real Sociedad in sixth.
Villarreal took the lead in the seventh minute through Moreno after Manu Trigueros' long ball over the top found Paco Alcacer, who passed across for Moreno to send a deflected finish in.
Nine minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage after this time Moreno slipped in Trigueros, who guided a smart finish into the far corner. Enes Unal pulled one back for Getafe shortly after the hour mark and Unal wanted a penalty late on after a clumsy challenge from Aissa Mandi. Villarreal, though, survived to leave Getafe 15th, four points above the bottom three.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tsitsipas to face Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo final
Moreno helps Villarreal to Getafe win but injured before Liverpool
Last-gasp Vlahovic saves Juve in disappointing Bologna draw
Klopp salutes Liverpool as 'best ever' display seals FA Cup final place
Ronaldo hat-trick saves Man Utd
Key tasked with leading change in English cricket
DPL Super League to kick off today
2nd phase of BCL begins Tuesday


Latest News
Shringla, BGMEA chief discuss ways to boost bilateral trade
Tensions flare as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again
Russian missile strikes kill 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Trial begins against Regent’s Shahed in ACC case
Hijab Row: Naogaon teacher Dharani Kanta lands in jail
Dhaka Premier League: Super League begins on Monday
At least 14 wounded in a mall shooting in South Carolina, US
US report 'heavily underplayed' Dhaka's accountability system over agencies
Indian police arrest 14 in New Delhi after communal violence
Zia was an employee of Tk 400 under Mujibnagar govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russian air defense shot down plane carrying Western arms
Experts for continuation of 15pc VAT exemption for domestic compressor, refrigerator industry
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Bangladesh logs 51 Covid cases with zero death
Mariupol silent as Russia tells troops to lay down arms
Archery team leaves for Turkey
Getting highest civilian award is biggest feat, says Gyanendra Malla
Prof Nurul Alam made JU VC on temporary term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft