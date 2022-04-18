DPL Super League to kick off today

The Super League phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is all set to start today at different venues across the city.

Top six teams-- Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Abahani Limited, Legends of Rupganj, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers-- out of the 11 teams had made it to the Super League.

Sheikh Jamal will take on Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 while Legends of Rupganj will face off Rupganj Tigers at BKSP-4. In the day's other match, Abahani Limited will take on Prime Bank Cricket Club at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Three matches will be held everyday and after five rounds, the champions will be decided based on the total point. Indeed points from the group phase will be carried in the Super League.

Sheikh Jamal, however, topped the group phase with 18 points while defending champions Abahani Limited followed them with 14 points. Legends of Rupganj also have 14 points but they are in third spot based on their poor run rate. Prime Bank Cricket Club are in the next position with 12 points while Rupganj Tigers and Gazi Group are in fifth and sixth spot with 10 points each.

The championship fight is believed to be confined to Sheikh Jamal and Abahani as they are ahead of the other teams by far distance. Jamal though have the edge due to the four points difference from their next rivals Abahani, the reigning champions' form in the last several matches in group phase made it clear, they would give Jamal a tough fight. In their encounter in the group phase, Abahani lost their game to Sheikh Jamal by five wickets but since then they drastically improved their performance.

Meanwhile, Prime Bank will not get the service of Tamim Iqbal who after the South Africa series flew to London for personal affairs. Prime Bank officials said they were unaware of when Tamim will return to the country and whether he can play the Super League phase for the team eventually. -BSS









