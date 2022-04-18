Video
2nd phase of BCL begins Tuesday

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

The second phase of Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football will begin from Tuesday (April 19) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur stadium with two matches are billed for the day.
The Bangladesh Football Federation on Sunday released the second round fixture with BFF Elite Football Academy team take on NoFel Sporting Club at 3.30 pm while Gopalganj Sporting Club meet Fortis Football Club Limited at 6.45 pm in the second match of the day's 12th round fixture.
On the following day on Wednesday (April 20), Azampur Football Club Uttara will face Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha while Wari Club meets Agrani Bank Limited Sporting Club at 6.45 pm.
Meanwhile, in the remaining matches of 12th round fixture, old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club will play against Fakirerpool Young Mens Club while Uttara Football Club Limited face Dhaka Wanderers Club scheduled to be held on Thursday (April 21).     -BSS


