BFF may get loan of Taka thousand crore from Spain

Former world champion Spain is willing to aid Bangladesh in the football arena. The country through its Embassy in Bangladesh proposed to provide a loan of Taka over one thousand crores for that purpose.

In this regard, the State Minister for Youth and Sports Jahid Ahsan Russel said recently, "I have learned that initially, Spain will lend Taka over 1,000 crores to BFF. The proposal came through the Spanish Embassy. Now it's in ERD. There have already been more than 20 meetings on whether we will take the money or not."

There has not been a single FIFA compliance stadium in the country to date. Bangladesh Football Federation is desperate to have four stadiums in the country. However, for the time being, the Federation will try to have at least one international standard venue.

There is also a need for separate venues for the children to practice football along with a hundred turfs across the country.

Earlier, BFF president Salahuddin said, "If turfs can be installed in the mini-stadiums that have been built all over the country, then you will see that children are playing there for 24 hours. Even if 24 players are made out of this, that will be my goal for the future."

Getting a loan from Spain for the development of football depends on getting a clearance from the Economic Relations Division (ERD). This loan can be availed on the recommendation of the Sports Ministry. But, in the long run, the government will have to pay the money. Spain has agreed to provide this loan for infrastructure and development work.

The Sports Minister said, "The foreign money will come to the ministry through the ERD. It has to be approved initially by the ERD and then we draft the project file and send it to the finance division."

In the meantime, Bangladesh Football Federation is hopeful for a piece of good news while the football fans are urging to spend the money on good purposes if the loan gets approved in the end.





