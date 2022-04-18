

Mushfiqur, Miraz join Sheikh Jamal from Mohammedan

As per bylaws of the DPL, any player can join other side subject to the permission if he is not able to play for the side in any game due to any reason.

Mushfiqur and Miraz were not able to play a single match for the Mohammedan in the group phase as they were in South Africa tour with Bangladesh national team.

"We are really elated to get the players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They will further bolster our strength. Our team is playing really well and hopefully they will enrich the side," Sheikh Jamal team director Shanian Tanim said.

Jamal topped the group phase with 18 points from 10 matches and they are four points clear from their next rivals Abahani Limited. If they can maintain their winning spree, they have the strong chance to clinch the title.

For Mohammedan it was a season to forget. They formed an ultra strong team with huge amount of money and roped in the players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur, Miraz, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar and others but most of their players apart from Soumya were in South Africa with the national team.

However still the resources they have, no one could imagine that they won't seal the Super League phase. They put up a poor performance after match to dig their own graveyards and at some point of the league, they were in position of playing the relegation league but fortunately, they overcame the situation to finish at No. 7 team.

Mahmudullah Riyad, however, played last three matches but couldn't make any difference while Shakib Al Hasan had to miss the whole season due to the South Africa tour and the illness of his almost entire family. -BSS







Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club was further bolstered by the inclusion of Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who joined their team from Mohammedan Sporting Club to play the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).As per bylaws of the DPL, any player can join other side subject to the permission if he is not able to play for the side in any game due to any reason.Mushfiqur and Miraz were not able to play a single match for the Mohammedan in the group phase as they were in South Africa tour with Bangladesh national team."We are really elated to get the players like Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They will further bolster our strength. Our team is playing really well and hopefully they will enrich the side," Sheikh Jamal team director Shanian Tanim said.Jamal topped the group phase with 18 points from 10 matches and they are four points clear from their next rivals Abahani Limited. If they can maintain their winning spree, they have the strong chance to clinch the title.For Mohammedan it was a season to forget. They formed an ultra strong team with huge amount of money and roped in the players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur, Miraz, Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar and others but most of their players apart from Soumya were in South Africa with the national team.However still the resources they have, no one could imagine that they won't seal the Super League phase. They put up a poor performance after match to dig their own graveyards and at some point of the league, they were in position of playing the relegation league but fortunately, they overcame the situation to finish at No. 7 team.Mahmudullah Riyad, however, played last three matches but couldn't make any difference while Shakib Al Hasan had to miss the whole season due to the South Africa tour and the illness of his almost entire family. -BSS