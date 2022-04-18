No quarantine restrictions for Sri Lanka squad on Bangladesh tour



Sri Lankan cricket team. photo: SLC FACEBOOK

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka om Sunday morning, one of the officials confirmed, "Covid pandemic is easing out and therefore there will be no quarantine restrictions".

"They (the players and their support staff) will undergo PCR tests on arrival and if cleared, they can start training from the very next day", the source added.

The BCB's medical team has given this protocol to the management, it is learnt.

Sri Lankan squad is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh in a commercial flight on May 8.

Team's new assistant coach Naveed Nawaz has already arrived in Sri Lanka (from Australia) and the new head coach Chris Silverhood is arriving on Monday.

Selectors have picked the preliminary squad of 23 players. They are not to be put in a hotel but will come for training from their home to R. Premadasa Stadium.

SLC's High Performance Centre has also sent a list of 12 support staff members for executive committee's approval.

The 23-players squad may be reduced to 18 and 12 support staff may be sent to Bangladesh.











Sri Lankan squad touring Bangladesh next month will not be required to undergo any quarantine, a top BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) official said.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Dhaka om Sunday morning, one of the officials confirmed, "Covid pandemic is easing out and therefore there will be no quarantine restrictions"."They (the players and their support staff) will undergo PCR tests on arrival and if cleared, they can start training from the very next day", the source added.The BCB's medical team has given this protocol to the management, it is learnt.Sri Lankan squad is scheduled to leave for Bangladesh in a commercial flight on May 8.Team's new assistant coach Naveed Nawaz has already arrived in Sri Lanka (from Australia) and the new head coach Chris Silverhood is arriving on Monday.Selectors have picked the preliminary squad of 23 players. They are not to be put in a hotel but will come for training from their home to R. Premadasa Stadium.SLC's High Performance Centre has also sent a list of 12 support staff members for executive committee's approval.The 23-players squad may be reduced to 18 and 12 support staff may be sent to Bangladesh.