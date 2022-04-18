Video
Bangladesh possible to make Australia tour in 2027 after two decades

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Cricket Boards of the ICC member nations are now negotiating among them to finalize the 2023-2027 cycle Future Tour Programme (FTP). Bangladesh already confirmed about 200 international matches across the formats excluding ICC events.
Bangladesh hardly could manage away series against teams like Australia and England. They made their last trip to Australia in 2007. The BCB however, is optimistic regarding Australia tour in the last year of the next cycle and if it happens, the Tigers will visit to Kangaroos after a period of two decades.
"Bangladesh will make a trip to Australia in 2027 to play two Tests though the tour is yet to confirm," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists on Sunday.
"We've matches with Australia, England South Africa alongside West Indies," he added.
Regarding England tour he said, "We are still negotiating with England. We are trying to play a series in England. We are hopeful that we'll get positive response from them."
The BCB official assured that they have confirmed a bulk number of matches during next FTP cycle. He said, "So far we confirmed more than 40 Test matches, over 70 ODIs and about 76 T20i matches. The number can alter to some extent."
"All the matches I mentioned are out of the ICC events. Besides, we have possibility to play tri-nation series as well," Younus stated.
Beside the national side, the BCB is also negotiating to arrange tours for 2nd rowed teams like A-team and the HP unit.
"We are trying to keep some programmes for the A-team and the High Performance (HP) team," he concluded.


