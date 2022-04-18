Video
Home Back Page

BNP-Jamaat wants to make Bangladesh a failed state: Bahauddin

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim today said the BNP-Jamaat wants to establish Bangladesh as a dysfunctional state for their own political gain.
"Through nine months of great Liberation War, we achieved an independent Bangladesh. The BNP-Jamaat wants to establish it as a dysfunctional state to reap their political purpose," he said.
He came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion organized by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs at Sheikh Hasina Mancha at Mujibnagar in Meherpur district as the chief guest marking the historic Mujibnagar Day.
Bahauddin Nasim further said, "BNP-Jamaat cannot tolerate the development and progress of Bangladesh. They are engaged in spreading propaganda and lying to create anarchy and instability to make Bangladesh down."
 Spreading lies about Sri Lanka are part of their conspiracies, he added.
Everyone knows why Sri Lanka has become bankrupted, he said, adding that similar incidents had happened in Pakistan in the past.
Behind their bankruptcies, there are corruption and politicization rather than the interests of the country and the people, he continued.
The reason behind the bankruptcy of the Sri Lankan economy is their economy's dependency on the tourism industry, he said.
Khaleda Zia was convicted for corruption, he said, adding that she was convicted for embezzling money from orphans and the country's apex court has sentenced her.
He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very humane that is why Khaleda Zia was allowed to stay at home for living a healthy life with proper treatment.
Speaking as the special guest, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said the development work of Mujibnagar will start in a new way within the next two months, especially before June.  
Mujibnagar development project has gone to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) and in continuation of that, a team will inspect the site and start new activities next week, he said.
With Awami League (AL) Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque in the chair.    -BSS



