14 arrested after communal violence in Delhi

NEW DELHI, Apr 17: Police in India's capital have arrested 14 people after communal violence broke out during a Hindu religious procession, leaving several injured, local media reported Sunday. The suspects were arrested on charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy, among others, following the incident on Saturday night, said senior police officer Usha Rangnani, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

At least nine people, including eight police officers, were injured and were being treated in hospitals, Rangnani said.

Authorities say Hindu and Muslim groups in Jahangirpuri, a neighborhood in northwest New Delhi, threw stones at each other during a religious procession celebrating the birth of the Hindu god Hanuman on Saturday night. Police were investigating the incident and it remains unclear what sparked the violence. -AP









