Monday, 18 April, 2022
Shrabon, Jewel new JCD President, Secretary

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

Kazi Rownakul Islam Shrabon and Saif Mahmud Jewel have been made new President and General Secretary respectively of the central committee of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).
A press release signed by Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint-secretary of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), confirmed this information on Sunday.
The press release said the acting chairman of the BNP, Tarique Rahman, the organizational guardian of the Chhatra Dal, exchanged views with the leaders of the JCD central committee on April 12.
Following the programme, Tarique abolished the existing JCD committee and announced a five-member partial committee.
The other three members of the committee are Senior Vice President Rashed Iqbal Khan, Joint Secretary Rakibul Islam Rakib and Organizing Secretary Abu Afsar Mohammad Yahya.
However, the last committee led by immediate former president Fazlur Rahman Khokon and general secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamol expired on September 18, 2021 with an incomplete committee. Earlier on Saturday, many a number of central leaders alleged them of arbitrariness in forming the full committee and they even sent memorandum to Tarique Rahman in this regard.


