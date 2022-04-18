Professionals to play active role in upcoming democracy movement: Khasru

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Students and workers as well as professionals will play an active role in the upcoming democracy restoration movement." He said this while addressing a prayer and iftar party at Asadgate in the capital on Sunday.

The prayer and iftar mahfil was organized by Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), BNP Dhaka Mahanagar North wishing the release and good health of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. Mentioning that, "Nation is going through a difficult time," Amir Khasru said "Everyone has to come out on streets to get rid of our country from this situation. We cannot do anything by sitting at home."

"BNP is not solely responsible to raise liberation movement, everyone must work together to determine the future of our nation. We need to build a national unity to ensure democracy, human rights and freedom of the media," he added. "In our movement, there are pro-democracy forces on one side and anti-democratic forces on the other. The pro-democracy forces are protecting the human rights of the people of the country while the dictatorial forces are taking away the basic rights of the people," said the BNP leader. "BNP always work to protect democracy in the country," Amir Khasru said and added "The nation is united today on the call of the acting chairman of the BNP. Everyone has one goal, to liberate the nation."

"The role of professionals is very important in the movement for restoration of democracy in the country. Students and workers have led the movement in the past, "said Amir Khasru, adding that," Professionals are playing an important role in changing the political landscape of the world today. For this, the DAB leaders have to carry out their professional responsibilities as well as agitate in the streets.







