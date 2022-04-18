6 alleged Rohingya robbers arrested from Cox's Bazar

Cox's Bazar, Apr 17: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained six Rohingyas at Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar on Saturday night when they were preparing for robbery.

The detained Rohingyas are Fozol Ahmed, 33, Md Hossain, 31, Dil Mohammad, 40, Md Hossain, 28, Md Alam, 24, and Md Yasin, 30, refugees of Camp-7 at Kutupalong.

According to a tip-off, a team of APBn-14 conducted a drive at Irani Hill of Kutupalong Refugee Camp at night and detained the robbers, said Captain Md Naymul Haque.

A total of six machetes were seized from their possessions.

The detained men confessed to their involvement in different types of crimes in the camp area, he added.

Later they were handed over to Ukhiya police for taking legal action.









