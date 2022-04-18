Video
Monday, 18 April, 2022
Actor Sohel Chy murder

Ashish Roy Chy shown arrested

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Court Correspondent

Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury , a  charge sheeted accused   in  sensational actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case,  was shown  arrested by the trial court on Sunday.
Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 showed him arrested in the case after the accused Ashish was produced before it
Earlier on April 11 the tribunal ordered the jail authority to produce him Sunday before it.
As per tribunal order the accused Ashish Roy was produced before the tribunal on Sunday.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on April 5 arrested Ashish Roy in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case from the city's Gulshan area.
On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some miscreants at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower at the city's Banani Road-17.
After an investigation, detectives pressed charges against Aziz, Bunty, Ashish Roy and six others on July 30 in 1999. On February 27 in 2022, the stay on the trial proceedings was withdrawn after 19 years.


