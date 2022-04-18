Anti-independence clique first attempted to attack Mujibnagar govt: DU VC

Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Sunday said, "Mujibnagar government is the first legitimate government of Bangladesh. The anti-independence clique first attempted to attack this government."

He urged the new generation be aware of this evil.

The Vice Chancellor said this while addressing a discussion marking the historic Mujibnagar Day at TSC auditorium of the university.

DU Pro Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, DU Teacher's Association (DUTA) President Md Rahmat Ullah and General Secretary Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan were present at this function.

Highlighting the background and significance of the historic Mujibnagar government, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the government was formed in the light of the constitutional basis and legal framework with the people's representatives of the Awami League winning the 1970 general election.

He paid deep homage to the immortal memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







