Twenty visually challenged Dhaka University (DU) students of different departments on Sunday received 'Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam Visually Challenged Scholarship.'

DU Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed distributed the scholarship among the recipients as chief guest at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.

Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar was present among other guests on this occasion.