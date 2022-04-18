Video
Home Back Page

HC asks to stops vulgarity in the name of Rag Day

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps within 30 days to stop naked, obscene, crazy, vulgar and objectionable activities including DJ party in the name of observing 'Rag Day' in all educational institutions across the country.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with order after hearing on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Kamrul Hasan seeking necessary directives in this regard.
It also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the inaction of the authorities concerned in stopping DJ party, dance, bullying and obscenity at the educational institutions in the name of Rag Day should not be declared illegal.
Secretaries to the Ministries of Education, Cultural Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, Vice-Chancellors of Universities concerned, Inspector General of Police, Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Director-General of the Secondary Education Boards and other respondents have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.
Mohammad Kamrul Hasan filed the writ petition with the High Court on April 7 this year as public interest litigation seeking its directive on the issue.
It was mentioned in the writ petition that it has been noticed recently that some educational institutions organise DJ party in the name of 'Rag Day' and the images and video footages of those parties go viral on social networking sites.
The teachers were supposed to guide students to build their lives with moral values but under the patronage of the educational institution such immoral activates are going on. So, it is needed to stop these activities to save the next generation from this bad culture, it said.
Kamrul himself took part in the hearing in support of his petition, while Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar represented the state.


