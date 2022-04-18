Video
Allegation of malpractice brought against ex-Addl CE of Rangpur

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Labone Yeasmin

Rangpur, Apr 17: The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has launched investigation on the allegations against its immediate past Additional Chief Engineer (Additional CE) of Rangpur region Abu Syed Md Saiful Islam, who has recently been transferred to the LGED headquarters.
Following the allegations of taking illegal benefit by transferring his subordinate officials and employees to different offices under his jurisdiction, in some cases thrice in a year, the LGED headquarters has recently started the probe against the former Additional CE of Rangpur region.
When contacted, LGED Chief Engineer Shaikh Muhammad Mohsin confirmed about the investigation against Additional CE Saiful Islam and said that the LGED headquarters has sought all necessary documents including the transfer orders issued during Saiful's tenure.
"We haven't received any formal complaints from any of our officials or employees. But, we have heard the allegations. Learning the matters, we have sought all documents and transfer orders issued during Saiful's tenure. If any irregularity is found, necessary actions will be taken against him," he assured.
According to LGED Rangpur regional office sources, Saiful Islam served the regional office as its chief for only 14 months. During his tenure, most officials, engineers and employees under the region were panic stricken of being transferred without any reason.
Saiful Islam and his ally local Executive Engineer Kanteswar Burman issued around 300 transfer orders during the period. He almost transferred all officials, engineers and employees under his jurisdiction. Of them, some were transferred twice or thrice in a year and one place to another. He never stated any reason for the transfer in the orders. But, if anyone was able to 'manage' him, his order could be changed, they claimed.
They claimed learning the allegations through different media, LGED headquarters transferred Saiful Islam to the headquarters on March 23. But, he handed over his charge on March 28 taking farewell. But, he refrained from joining the headquarters till April 10. Instead, he was threatening the officials and employees who were not supporting him or protesting against his activities. When contacted, Abu Syed Md Saiful Islam on April 11 told this correspondent, "I'm no more in the Rangpur office. I've joined the headquarters. I know nothing about the allegations arisen after my release from the office." Executive Engineer Kanteswar Burman also claimed that he knew nothing about the allegations.


