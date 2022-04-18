Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 1:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

None died of C-19, 51 newly infected in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 18 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded no death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally remained at 29,124 per cent. Some 51 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,952,326.
Besides, 326 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the tally to 1,880,842 and overall recovery rate at 96.85 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
The country logged positivity rate of  1.04 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.02 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 4,896 samples.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year. The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP-Jamaat wants to make Bangladesh a failed state: Bahauddin
14 arrested after communal violence in Delhi
Shrabon, Jewel new JCD President, Secretary
Professionals to play active role in upcoming democracy movement: Khasru
6 alleged Rohingya robbers arrested from Cox's Bazar
Zelensky says invited Macron to see evidence of ‘genocide’ in Ukraine
Ashish Roy Chy shown arrested
Anti-independence clique first attempted to attack Mujibnagar govt: DU VC


Latest News
Shringla, BGMEA chief discuss ways to boost bilateral trade
Tensions flare as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa Mosque again
Russian missile strikes kill 5 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Trial begins against Regent’s Shahed in ACC case
Hijab Row: Naogaon teacher Dharani Kanta lands in jail
Dhaka Premier League: Super League begins on Monday
At least 14 wounded in a mall shooting in South Carolina, US
US report 'heavily underplayed' Dhaka's accountability system over agencies
Indian police arrest 14 in New Delhi after communal violence
Zia was an employee of Tk 400 under Mujibnagar govt: Hasan
Most Read News
Russian air defense shot down plane carrying Western arms
Experts for continuation of 15pc VAT exemption for domestic compressor, refrigerator industry
New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank
Eighth Five Year Plan: Opportunities and challenges
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Bangladesh logs 51 Covid cases with zero death
Mariupol silent as Russia tells troops to lay down arms
Archery team leaves for Turkey
Getting highest civilian award is biggest feat, says Gyanendra Malla
Prof Nurul Alam made JU VC on temporary term
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft